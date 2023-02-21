Mary Davey

On February 19th, 2023 Mary Kristin Davey passed into the loving arms of her blessed savior Jesus Christ.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Thomas; three sons, Thomas, Paul, and Matthew; daughters-in-law, Corin, Chelsy, and Emily; grandchildren, Ethan, Nolan, Gavin, Naomi, Elise, June, and Violet.

Mary is also survived by sisters, Beth Peterson (Pat Diamond), Paully McMillan, and Margi Wilds; brothers, Eddie (Renee), Dick (Terry), and Bob (Michelle); sisters-in-law, Pat Peterson and Pattie Davey; brothers-in-law George Riedl and Don Taylor; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Mildred Peterson; in laws, Jim and Naomi Davey; sister and brother-in-law, Rozanne and Dave Kollitz; sisters, Patty Taylor and Joni Riedl; brother Randy Paterson; sister-in-law Kathy Peterson; brother-in-law Jim Davey.

A private service is planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Joe Lueken Cancer Clinic, Bemidji or Heartland Christian Academy, Bemidji. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.