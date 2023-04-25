Martha Wilde

Martha Agnes Wilde, age 96, of Hackensack, MN, formerly of Remer, MN died Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Birchview Gardens Assisted Living.

Martha was born on December 9, 1925, in San Francisco, CA to Ralph W. and Lola Marie (Siggelkow) Claybaugh. She attended school in Hill City, MN through 8th grade. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School and later in life took several college classes. Martha considered herself a “Jane of all trades”, working many different jobs, including as a school bus driver, a first responder, and office worker.

Martha was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church of Remer. She was also involved in many organizations, like the Mandan Horse Club, American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, DAV Auxiliary, Homemakers of Walker group, County Transportation Program, Deer River Hospital Counsel, the Remer Yard and Garden Club, and the Yah Club of Longville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George W. Wilde; infant sister, Ruth; brothers, George and Ralph David; stepson, George R. Wilde; son-in-law, Mark Neumann; step-daughter-in-law, Dottie; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Petey) Wagner; step-grandson, Donnie; and great grandson, Trevor.

Martha is survived by her sons, Gary Gish, Dennis Wagner, Chris Wagner, Kevin Wagner; daughters, Cheryle (Floyd) Dropps, Rose (Gary) Spielman, Sue (Mark Mellema) Neumann; grandchildren, Natilie, Jason, Jake, DeLaine, Dennis, Angie, Andrew, Amber, Clover, Heather, Melinda, Scott, Kim, Amy, Seth; step-grandchildren, Patty, Sandy, Billy; and many greatgrandchildren and great-greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews; cousin, Helen Lindquist; special friend, Lois Watkins of Backus, MN; and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Remer, MN. Ps. Dee Hillstrom officiating. Martha’s family invites you to join them for a lunch and time of sharing and story-telling immediately following the memorial service. Burial at Fairview Cemetery, Remer, MN will follow the lunch.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a contribution in her memory to a veteran organization, or Paws and Claws in Hackensack, MN.

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.