Dec. 9, 1922 - Dec. 11, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. - Marjorie Louise White, 100, Northome, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 11, in The Emeralds at Grand Rapids.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Hope Lutheran Church in Northome. Pastor Luke Bernston will officiate. A gathering will follow at Northome Senior Care Center. Interment will be at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home in Blackduck, Minn.