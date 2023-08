Nov. 25, 1934 - Aug. 22, 2023

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Marilyn Hanson, 88, Bemidji, Minn., died Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Neilson Place.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Fargo, N.D. Lunch will follow. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements by Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center.