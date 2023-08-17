Marilyn A. Hazen, aged 75, a resident of both Bemidji, MN, and Leander, TX, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Sanford West Campus in Fargo, ND.

Born as Marilyn Ann Schummer on February 14, 1948, she was the cherished daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Duff) Schummer in Bemidji. Marilyn’s formative years were spent in Minnesota, where she attended school. She eventually reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart, Frank “Butch” Hazen. Together, they created a family with five children. Over the next two decades, their journey led them to various corners of the United States, including Arizona, California, Hawaii, Tennessee, North Carolina, and even a sojourn in Japan. Ultimately, they returned to Bemidji in the early 1990s. Deeply engaged in her community, Marilyn dedicated time to working at the local hospital. After retiring, she remained active as a prominent member of the Eagles Auxiliary. In her later years, she divided her time between Texas and Minnesota.

Marilyn’s reunion with Frank “Butch” Hazen culminated in their marriage on April 16, 1977. They navigated multiple relocations as Butch served in the military before settling in Bemidji after his retirement. Marilyn’s career path led her to the Bemidji Hospital, where she initially worked in the kitchen and later transitioned to roles at the front desk and as a switchboard operator. In 2018, Marilyn moved to Leander, TX, to live with her daughter, while continuing to spend summers in Bemidji.

Marilyn embraced a variety of interests, including golf, bowling, assembling puzzles, sewing, catching her early morning TV shows, enjoying time with her beloved dog Wicket, and making cherished memories with her (great) grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Ann Schommer of St. Cloud, MN, and Mary (Vaughn) Frederick of Leander, TX; step-children, Pete Hazen of St. Cloud, and Emily (Pat) Carner of Bemidji; her grandchildren, Kenny, Kyle, Christian, Matthew, Hunter, Austin, Sierra, Brianna, Faith, Katie, and Kayla, along with ten adored great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include sisters Dorothy (Tim) Hall of Bemidji, Judy White of LaPorte, MN, and Patty (Shane) Fricke of Becida, MN, as well as brother Paul (Alicia) Schummer of Bemidji, and sister-in-law Judy Schummer of LaPorte, MN. Marilyn is also survived by her cherished dog, Wicket, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Butch, her son Darrin, her brothers Lloyd, Dale, and David, and her sisters Ruth, Christine, Mary, and Clara.

The Memorial Mass in Marilyn’s honor will take place at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 1 PM with the visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service. A Luncheon will take place at Schummer’s Backwoods Bar and Grill.