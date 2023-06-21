Marie Gustafson

Marie E. Gustafson, 86, of Blackduck, MN died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 30, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Blackduck, MN. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Blackduck and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackduck, MN.

Marie was born April 11, 1937 in Bemidji, MN, the daughter of Frank and Eva (Cottrel) Smykal. She graduated from Bemidji High School. While she was in high school she worked at Candy Kitchen in Bemidji and after high school she worked for J.C. Penney (downtown Bemidji). She married Lyle Gustafson March 30, 1957 in Bemidji, MN. They took over the family farm in O’Brien Township, raised 4 children there and ran the dairy farm for 32 years. After retiring from farming, she worked for Moon Drug in Blackduck. She was involved in Patchwork Pals, and other homemaker groups, UPW (United Presbyterian Women), served as a Deacon at church, and a leader for O’Brien Jolly Workers 4H Club. She was a wonderful baker and cook. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafts. Lyle passed away in January 2013; celebrating 55 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Dwight) Kalvig of Blackduck, sons, Eric (Rosemary) Gustafson and Karl (Karen) Gustafson, both of Nebish, MN, 7 grandchildren, Kathryn (Ivory) Kalvig, Emilie Kalvig, Ana, Derek, Theresa, Isaac (Linnea), and Jonah Gustafson, 2 great grandchildren, Ila and Arnold Gustafson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Ann Gustafson-Coe, sister, Dorothy Schocker, parents, and her husband, Lyle Gustafson.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com