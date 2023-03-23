Margaret Welle, 96, of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at GoldPine Home, Bemidji.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Bemidji. Arrangements by Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Margaret Louise Welle was born September 2, 1926, along with her twin Daniel in Melrose, Minnesota to Nicholas & Marguerite (Shulze) Welle. Margaret grew up and graduated high school in Arlington, Minnesota. In 1946, her family moved to Bemidji where her father joined his brother Rudolph in banking at First National Bank.

Margaret went on to attend the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota and then St. Mary’s Hospital Nursing School in Minneapolis graduating in 1949 as a registered nurse. Her nursing career brought her to Minneapolis, California and then back to Minneapolis/St. Paul where she worked at the Minnesota Veterans Administration Hospital, Miller Hospital and then the Shalom Home both of St. Paul, MN. In 1977, Margaret moved to Bemidji to help take care of her parents (father Nick died in 1978). She worked at the Bemidji Nursing Home (Baker Park) retiring in 1987. Margaret was a long-time member of St. Philip’s Catholic Community. The Benedictine Nuns and St. Mary’s Mission were especially important to her. She showed a deep love for her extended family and was a blessing to her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and older brothers Richard (Virginia), Robert (Jeanette), Charles C. “Chris” (Dolores) and her twin Daniel (Patricia) Welle.

She is survived by her brother E. Joseph (Jane) Welle.

Consistent with Margaret’s love of animals and the way her pet dogs enriched her life, she stated her preference for donations to Great River Rescue or a charity of the donor’s choice.

