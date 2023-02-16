Margaret Skjerven

Margaret Sonju Skjerven, (75), passed away on 2/14/2023 amongst family. She lived with an incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma. This was first diagnosed in 2009 at which time she was given 2 years to live. For years, Margaret was told that she was the longest living Multiple Myeloma patient who had survived a Stem Cell Transplant at the Mayo.

Margaret was born on May 2, 1947. She graduated from Perham High School in Perham, MN in 1965. In 1968, she married John Skjerven in Fargo, ND. She lived in many locations throughout her life, spending 20 years in Bemidji, MN prior to moving to Phoenix, AZ in 2001.

Margaret is survived by her beloved husband, John Skjerven. Three loving daughters: Lisa Skjerven, Battle Lake, MN; Nicole (Craig) Smith, Phoenix, AZ; and Dr. Tracy (Dr. Noppon) Setji, Durham, NC. “The loves of my life”: Grandchildren, Sydney and Ella Smith; and Michael, Lucas, and Evan Setji. Margaret also leaves behind loving siblings: Stephanie Stober, Phoenix, AZ; Michael Sonju, Fargo, ND; Al Sonju, Alexandria, MN; Eleanor (Dean) Theobald, New Brighton, MN; Irene Sonju, Battle Lake, MN; Dorothy Sonju, Greenville, SC; Sister-in-law Mary Schuler, Leeds, ND; as well as many nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. One of her greatest pleasures was spending time with those she loved most. We grieve for her loss but rejoice that she is free from the burdens and worries of this life.

Margaret was proceeded in death by her beloved mother, Eileen Sonju Benhardus; Her father, Alfred Sonju; Brothers, Andrew Sonju and Ted Schuler.

Private visitation and funeral services will be at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 at 10:00am on 2/21/2023. Interment will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens, 9300 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale, AZ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: International Myeloma Foundation, 4400 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Suite 300, Studio City, CA 91604.