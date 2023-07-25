Margaret (Paulson) Charles

June 1, 1952- July 12, 2023, passed at home peacefully surrounded by her family, after a ten year battle with PBC (auto-immune liver disease).

Margaret attended elementary school in Solway and Crookston; and was a 1970 graduate from Bemidji High. That same year, married her husband James. Margaret also attended Northwest Technical College. She eventually took a job at Paul Bunyan Telephone Cooperative and remained there for 27 years. She considered many of her coworkers dear friends, a second family. She retired in 2012 and moved to be closer to her daughters. Margaret was a loving and generous mother and grandmother; her grandchildren were her constant joy. She loved God, her family and friends. She enjoyed games, flowers, reading, cooking, stamping and her cats.

She is survived by her Husband James, daughters Kimberly and Melissa (Eric), and her 3 grandchildren. Brother Dwight Paulson (Sharon); WA; Sister Vicki Haugen (Ed); AZ; Sisters-in-law Sharon Syse; MN; Diana Charles; MN; Kathi Charles; WY and Rachel Meschke (Jim); CO.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Marge Paulson; Parents-in-Law; Brother Mike Paulson; Brother-in-laws David Montbriand and June Charles, and niece Ginger Montbriand. She also has many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her ongoing wish was to encourage people to be organ donors. Although she was on the transplant list, there was never a liver available.

Margaret blessed all that knew her; she will be deeply missed in all our lives.

No services are planned at this time.