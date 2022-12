Lucille (Newcomb) Cardenas

Age 96 of Mounds View, MN passed away on November 21, 2022. A Celebration of Lucille’s life will be held at Kozlak-Radulovich Funeral Chapel ((1385 - 107th Ave. NE, Blaine, MN 55434) on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at 2 PM with visitation one hour prior and reception to follow. www.kozlakradulovich.com

