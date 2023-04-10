Aug. 24, 1927 - April 3, 2023

FOSSTON, Minn. - Lorretta Hromidko, 95, Bagley, Minn., died Monday, April 3, in Essentia First Care Living Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bagley. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., Friday, April 14, at the church. Father JohnMelkies Sulvakeen will officiate.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Cease Family Funeral Home in Bagley.