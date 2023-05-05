Lorraine Wubbels

Lorraine J. Wubbels passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud, MN at the age of 94.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji with Rev. Jeremiah Holst officiating. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Lorraine was born on June 12, 1928, in Kandiyohi County to Albin and Gladys (Lind) Thompson. She attended elementary school in Spicer, MN and high school in Willmar, MN graduating in 1946.

She married Wallace Wubbels on August 27, 1948 in Spicer, MN. Lorraine and Wallace lived in St. Cloud, MN and Northome, MN prior to their 1953 move to Bemidji, MN. They were parents of 4 sons; Jeff (Sandy), Brad (Brenda), John (Kari) and Tom (Sherry).

In 2017 to be closer to family, Lorraine moved to Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud, MN.

In 1946 Lorraine began working for N.W. Bell Telephone Company as an operator. Raising a family was a full-time job for many years. In the 1968 Lorraine began working at Calvary Lutheran Church as the church secretary. She retired in 1988.

Lorraine was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She was involved with many church ministries; leading, following, always available to assist with a project that needed an extra hand. Lorraine was involved in the Bemidji community serving on several boards, including several years as the chair of the Beltrami County Nursing Home Auxiliary.

Lorraine is succeeded in life by her 4 sons, 4 daughters in-law, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Wallace, 2 granddaughters, 1 brother and 2 sisters.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud, Bluestone Physicians and St. Croix hospice for their good care of Lorraine. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.