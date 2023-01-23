Lorraine Delores Rossiter

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lorraine “Rainey’ Rossiter, age 92, on January 19, 2023, at Bemidji Sanford Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home (Bemidji) with visitation at 1 PM.

Lorraine was born in Grand Rapids, MN to Louis and Clara LeVasseur on April 29, 1930. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, Henry Rossiter in 1949 and they celebrated 74 years together. They were blessed with eight children - Richard Rossiter, Patrick (Annie) Rossiter, Marie (Mark) Olson, Michele Dunbar, Beth Dekrey, Kelly (Steve) Nelson, Henry Rossiter III, and Nancy Rossiter.

Henry and Lorraine moved to Bemidji in 1960. Upon retirement they re-located to Apache Junction, AZ where they lived for 17 years until moving to The Woodlands, TX. In 2017 they returned to Bemidji to be closer to family. Lorraine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to well over fifty children. She loved gardening, walking, antiquing, traveling, music, cooking and entertaining family and friends. In her younger years she was active in many areas. She was president of Sweet Adelines where she sang in a quartet. She served at the food shelf in Cass Lake and was co-chairman for the Jaycee Charity Ball. Lorraine was a devout Catholic and served on the St. Philip’s Church counsel. She was a strong pro-life advocate and enjoyed many years singing in the choir.

Lorraine was preceded in death by infant daughter Nancy Rossiter, son Henry Rossiter III, and grandchildren Kelly Olson, Elizabeth Olson, Chad Nelson, and Harper Peterson.

A very special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and anyone involved in her care during her last days. We could not have been more pleased. You were wonderful!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Lorraine’s honor.