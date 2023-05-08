Linde H. Linde 74 of Bemidji, MN.

Linde passed away on April 2, 2023 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. She suffered for a long time with her ailments.

Linde was born in Germany, June 5, 1948. In 1956 she immigrated to Minnesota with her family.

Linde’s German roots ran deep, her love for Ancestry carried throughout her life.

She moved often, but kept coming back to Bemidji, which she loved.

Linde is survived by her son, daugther-in-law and three granddaughters. Two brothers, three sisters-in-law, six nieces and nephews, twelve grand nieces and nephews, and nine great grand nieces and nephews.

Linde was preceded in death by both her parents, a brother, and an ex-husband.

Linde was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her service will be held at that church, 3033 Birchmont Dr. NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 at 11:00 am May 27, 2023. A gathering will be held after the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family preferred donation for Linde H. Linde go to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.