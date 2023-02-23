Linda Miller

Linda M. Miller, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center after a long hard-fought battle with dementia/Alzheimer’s.

A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, March 12th at 2 PM at the Eckles Community Center in Bemidji, MN with Pastor Michael Naylor officiating.

She was born on June 30th, 1946, in Bemidji, to Arnold and Verna (Schroth) Eichstadt. She was raised and educated in Bemidji. She married Larry Miller on November 27th, 1965. She had a love for cooking and baking. She was often found working in a kitchen throughout Bemidji. Her first job was at Peterson Bakery which led her to Mr. Bunn’s, Jack’s Place, Mug & Muffin, Woolworth’s, Bottom’s Up, Robin’s Nest & Lueken’s. She had a natural talent for decorating cakes and was a first choice by many of her friends and family when one was needed for a celebration. She had a knack for arts and crafts which she enjoyed doing through her employment at The Hobby Hutch and Minnesota Wood Products along with many hours spent designing and sewing figure skating costumes for her daughter and the Bemidji Figure Skating Club members. She loved spending time with her grandsons whether she was creating holiday traditions with them, teaching them to sew and knit or having squirt gun fights and being pulled in the wagon behind their go-karts, she gave 100 percent at being the best Nanny she could be. She was an extremely generous lady. If your pants were too long, or your walls needed painting or a last-minute babysitter was needed, she was the first to offer her help. It wasn’t uncommon for her to take on a second job, cleaning offices, working behind the desk at HealthQuest or caring for children during a Tuesday Women’s Bible Study group. She had a love for gardening and spent many hours preserving the home-grown fruits and vegetables that her loved ones received as gifts. Many community members may also remember her from the local parades representing Big North Distributing with Lonnie the Clydesdale.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, of Bemidji. Daughter, Laurie (John) Dickinson, three grandsons Dylan, Gavyn, and Shayn Dickinson all of Blackduck, MN. Siblings Judy (John) Larson, Jim (Laura) Eichstadt & Michael (Patty) Eichstadt all of Bemidji. Sister in laws, Shirley (Jerry) Anderson of Grand Forks, ND, and Doris (David) Miller along with many numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN assisted with cremation. ceasefuneralhome.com Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.