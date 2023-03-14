Lillian Huderle, 93, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, March 13, 2023 at GoldPine Home, Bemidji.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Philips Catholic Church, Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Lillian was born October 1, 1929 in East Grand Forks, MN to Jerry and Sophie (Pribula) Huderle. As a young child the family moved to Bemidji area. She attended Campbell Lake School, Carr Lake School and St. Philip’s School. In 1948, she entered the Mount Saint Benedict Monastery and became Sister Janet. While there, she finished her education and became a teacher in 1953. She taught in Moorhead, Red Lake Falls and Rosen, MN. She left Mount Saint Benedict in 1965 and attended Bemidji State University. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1968 and her master of Science Degree in 1975. Lillian taught 4th and 5th grade at Edward D. Neill Elementary School in Burnsville, MN for over 25 years. She retired in 1994 after 40 years of teaching. After retiring, she moved back to Bemidji, MN and lived on the family farm with her brother Ernest until his death in December of 2020. She was a lifelong member of St. Philips Catholic Church. She liked to travel and went on several trips with her sisters to Florida, Hawaii and Alaska. She enjoyed fishing, reading, picking wild blueberries, and gardening. In the summer, she could always be found in her raspberry patch or in her kitchen making jelly to give as gifts. She loved to spend time with her friends and family, especially the next generation of little ones.

She is survived by sister-in-law, Morene Huderle and brother-in-law, Duane Bruneau; and many nieces and nephews. Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Grace (Hershal) Stauty, Kathryn (Bill) Schoen, and Madonna Bruneau; brothers, Ernest Huderle, Richard Huderle, and John (Betty) Huderle. www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com