Lillian G. Quick

On December 30, 2022, our beloved mother, Lillian (Lil) Gladys Quick (Knowles), passed away into God’s graces at her home. A warrior in everything throughout her life, she was 78 years of age. Lillian was born at home on April 9, 1944, to Orval and Jenny (Mytty) Knowles in Straight River Township, Minnesota. Lillian attended Walker-Hackensack High School.

Lillian was united in marriage to Charles M. Quick, and they had three children together and later divorced.

Lillian worked at Bemidji Police Department for 31 years as a parking enforcement officer until her retirement in 2005. After her retirement, she moved to Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to be closer to her children. She enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, tending to her flower gardens and plants, listening to country music, and spending precious time with her family. Lillian was an independent, strong-willed woman with a vigorous work ethic she applied to every aspect of her life.

She is survived by many loving individuals, including her daughters Shelley (Jon) Hempel and Kelly (Marc Minten) and son Charles (Shannon) Quick. Grandchildren Cody (Misty) Hempel, Taylor (Lacy) Hempel, Jessie Nordine (Joseph), Anthony (Marta) Rice, Kaitlyn (Tyler) Roberg, Taylor Hanson, Alexa Hanson (Cole), and Aria Hanson. Great-grandchildren Olivia, Spencer, Silas, William, Ophelia, and Leona. Siblings Robert Knowles, Claudine (Steve) Kaylor, Janice (Larry) Cyr, Kenneth (Char) Knowles, Arnold (Shelly) Knowles, James, Donald, and Diane Knowles, Richard (Jackie) Knowles, Danny (Colleen) Knowles, many nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Jenny Knowles, a brother, Larry, and two sisters, Karen and Debbie Knowles. Visitation is from 2:00-3:00 pm, and the funeral is at 3:00 pm at the Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker, MN, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Lillian’s name.