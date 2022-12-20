Lennoxander-Reign White

Lennoxander-Reign Ledger White was born April 21, 2020 and entered into eternal life on December 17, 2022.

Traditional Services will be held begin at 10:00 am on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Boys and Girls Club in Ponemah, MN with Fred Desjarlait, Jr. as Spiritual Advisor. A wake will begin at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, December 20, 2022 and go until the time of service on Thursday. Interment will be at the White Family Burial Grounds.

Lennox played and loved all things cars. He was learning his numbers and colors. Lennox was constantly at his mom’s side and treasured all his family time.

Lennox is survived by his parents, Celina Johnson and Rawlin White, sister Lillith-Raine, Great Grandma, Barbara Paquin; Grandparents, Georgette White, Michelle Paquin, Ernest Johnson, Jr., and aunts, uncles, and numerous cousins.

Pallbearers will be David Paquin, Max Johnson, Doug White, and Mike Smith. Honorary Pallbearers will be all of his cousins.