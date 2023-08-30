Laurie Washburn Howard

Laurie Ann Washburn Howard, 57, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC after a long battle with diabetes and complications of open heart surgery. Laurie was born in Canyonville, OR on October 13, 1965 to Donald Washburn and the late Darlene Joy Washburn. She graduated high school from Bemidji Senior High school and received her nursing degree from Northwest Technical College. Laurie loved gardening, fishing, and animals, but her passion was nursing. Laurie is survived by her husband Darroll Howard Sr., of Blacksburg, South Carolina, her father, Donald Washburn Sr., of Swisshome, Oregon, her daughters; Christina (Nick) Halse, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, Melissa Newstrand, of Boca Raton, Florida, her siblings; Mark (Roshanda) Washburn, of Oceanside, California, Julie (David) Johnson, of Guthrie, Minnesota, and Donald Washburn Jr., of Swisshome, Oregon, as well as 3 grandchildren; Mackenzie, Zane, and Teagan Halse, of Minnesota. Laurie was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Joy Washburn. A memorial service will be held at the Guthrie Cemetery at 4pm on September 18, 2023 with a meal to follow at the Guthrie Community Center.