Larry Mohler

Lawrence Gerald Mohler (75) died after a long hard battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home in Shevlin, MN.

He was born February 24, 1947 in Little Falls, MN. Larry was an Air Force Veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion. Larry’s interests included hunting and fishing.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Gerald & Lenora (Okerman) Mohler and his brother Tyler Mohler.

Larry is survived by his wife Carol, Shevlin, MN his son Jason (Jessie) Mohler Pequot Lakes, MN, daughter Aurora (Vince) Goering Rice, MN, step-daughters, Rachel (Mark) Schmidt Kindred, ND, Karen Fuller (Jeff Mehlhop) Buffalo, MN and Brenda (Scott) Mayer Bemidji, MN 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and special uncle Alan Mohler.

Per Larry’s request there will not be a service held. Larry’s care was entrusted to Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home.