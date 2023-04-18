Larry Dukek

Larry Maynard Dukek, 79, of Bemidji, MN spent his last days surrounded by family and friends until he passed away very peacefully on Sunday, April 16th, 2023.

Larry was born October 21, 1943 to Roy and Edna (Erickson) Dukek in Clearbrook, MN. He was raised in Bagley, MN until he graduated from Bagley High School in 1962.

Larry served in the US Army from 1964-1967. While stationed in Arlington, Virginia he met the apple of his eye, Judy Lunsford. Larry and Judy married in 1965 and had two sons, John and Joe. They made their home in Bagley, MN where Larry started working in the logging industry with his dad and brother Dicky. Over the years, Larry and his son Joe became business partners forming Dukek Logging and Dukek Trucking. As the businesses expanded, Larry and Judy moved to Bemidji, MN in 2009. Larry’s passion for working in the woods allowed him to outwork his youngest employees up until his retirement in 2011. In addition, Larry belonged to the Bagley American Legion and served as the commander in 1976. He also served on the Bagley School Board for 12 years.

Larry and Judy’s extraordinary travels took them to China, Russia, Australia, Africa, Switzerland, Germany, Tahiti, Aruba, Mexico, among other places while taking over a dozen cruises. In addition, they traveled across the U.S. in their motorhome. They also enjoyed many summers camping and fishing in MN. Upon Larry’s retirement, they began wintering in Lake Havasu City, AZ where Larry took pleasure in fishing, playing cards and hanging out with friends.

Larry was the most generous, kind hearted person you would ever meet that always had a positive outlook on life. It truly made him joyful to see others happy and successful. His kind, honest way of life was reflected through his gentle eyes.

Larry is survived by his wife, Judy, to whom he was married to for 57 years; sons, John (Trish) Dukek, West Fargo, ND, Joe (Leslie) Dukek, Bemidji, MN; grandchildren Justin Dukek, Erica Dukek, Sadie (Dylan) Klegstad, Kristin Dukek, and Cody and Kailey Rader; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Richard Dukek, Randy (Lori) Dukek; sisters, Phyllis (Dennis) Bromaghin, Kathy (Jon) Maki. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Edna, and brother Donnie Dukek.

A memorial service will take place at Cease Funeral Home in Bagley, MN on Friday, April 21st at 3pm. A celebration of life will be at Fireside Grill & Patio on Friday, April 21st from 4-7pm.

Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com