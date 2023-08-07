Larry Dale Vincent, 80, of Bemidi went to be with Jesus on August 3, 2023, at his home in Bemidji. Larry was born August 18, 1942 in Fairmont, MN.

A service will be held August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Bemidji, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive, NW with Pastor Kent Bahrain officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Larry’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be given at www.northernpeace.com