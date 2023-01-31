LaRoy D. Campbell

LaRoy Donald Campbell of Laporte, MN, age 96, passed away on January 21, 2023.

LaRoy “LeRoy” was born in Sugar Point, MN, part of the Leech Lake Reservation, to Charles and Margaret (Cress) Campbell on December 11, 1926. Working at an early age, LeRoy was a handy man at Herman’s Resort on Leech Lake. He also logged with his friend Don Fairbanks. They could 650 cords of wood from October to February with his horse Maggie. LeRoy was great with handling horses, helping with maple syruping, and ricing. LeRoy enjoyed working hard.

In 1967 LeRoy married Margaret Neururer and they had on daughter, Rosella.

LeRoy started a job with the Corp of Engineers and worked for 20 years as a sewage plant operator and tended to many jobs in and around the park before retiring in 1988.

LeRoy then moved to Laporte in 1996 to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren, to help her with the girls. He loved tending to his lawn and gardens and enjoyed feeding his deer and birds. He loved nature.

He spent the last two years at Goldpine Assisted Living in Bemidji, MN where he passed away peacefully. LeRoy was a kind, gentle, funny hard-working man until the end. He will be greatly missed.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Vernon, Glen, and Milton Campbell; sister, Ella Campbell and an infant sister, Bernadine.

He is survived by his daughter Rosella (Don Evans) Campbell of Laporte, granddaughters, Erica Evans of Bemidji, Hannah (Mavryck Blake) Evans of Grand Forks; sister, Roberta (Kenneth) Smith of Federal Dam and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for LeRoy will begin at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Cass Lake, MN. There will be a one-hour visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. also being held at the church. Father KK will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Federal Dam, MN in the spring.

LeRoy’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com