Lanny Sheets passed away and entered the House of the Lord on June 25th, 2023, at Heritage Living Center in Park Rapids, MN while surrounded by family. Lanny Marvin Sheets was born October 10th, 1940, to Arthur G. and Marvel V. Sheets in Clearbrook, MN.

In 1942, Lanny moved with his family to Laporte, MN. He grew up hunting, fishing, and trapping throughout his childhood. Lanny graduated from Laporte Public School in 1958 immediately enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served 3 years between Morocco, Spain, and sea duty aboard the USS Lawry. Following discharge from the Navy, Lanny re-enlisted in the US Army serving with the 82nd Airborne Division 504 Airborne Infantry. He was stationed in Fort Bragg North Carolina and was deployed to a tour of duty as part of Operation Power Pack in the Dominican Republic in 1965. Following this, Lanny was discharged in 1966. Lanny then lived off and on between Laporte and St. Paul MN. Lanny was united in marriage to Janice Kaye Pickens on 3/24/1969 in St. Paul MN. The couple moved to Laporte in 1971 permanently where Lanny started work for the Northern Pacific Railroad (Later BNSF) in Walker MN. Lanny and Janice welcomed 2 children, (Stuart Sheets 1971 and Stanley Sheets 1983). He worked for the railroads being on the last track maintenance crew in Laporte before the track was discontinued in 1986 and torn up. Following layoff from the railroad, Lanny worked for the State of Minnesota as a dietary worker at Ah Gwah Ching State Hospital in Walker from 1986 until his retirement in 2002.

Following retirement, Lanny spent his time hunting, fishing, shooting, and roaming the area woods. Lanny was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the National Rifle Association.

Lanny is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Marvel Sheets; one brother, Thomas Sheets; infant daughter, Julie.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; brother, Richard (Mary); sister, Suzan; sons, Stuart (Delia) and Stanley (Kathleen); grandchildren, Jessica (Stuart) and Jacob (Delia) Sheets, Azalea (Stanley) and Ethan (Kathleen) Sheets; and multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service for Lanny will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with a 1-hour visitation prior to services, all to be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Laporte, MN. Pastor David Smith will officiate. A luncheon will be in the fellowship hall. Interment will follow in Lakeport Cemetery in Laporte, MN.

Lanny’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com