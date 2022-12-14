Kyle Hennum

Kyle Matthew Hennum, 29, of Bemidji, MN died unexpectedly on December 8th, 2022 at home. He passed peacefully in his sleep from a heart condition. It is reported he died from an enlarged heart and everyone who knew Kyle would have to agree that his heart was indeed huge.

A Celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at 3:00 pm Saturday December 17, 2022 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji with Rev. Susan Tjornehoj officiating under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. A bonfire in Kyle’s memory will be held in the outside church fellowship area following the service.

Kyle Matthew Hennum was born on May 23, 1993, in Fargo ND to Peter and Sandy Hennum (Trandem). Kyle grew up in Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School After graduation he worked for T and K outdoors, where he loved to be outside in nature. He was known as a quiet and kind soul; if you broke through his exterior, you were a friend for life. He had an avid love for cats, dogs, music, and had a wonderful sense of humor. He also loved to cook. Building campfires and gathering his friends and family around campfires was what he did best. He was a devoted son, brother, grandson, friend, and cousin. Kyles’s life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. “You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts, you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown.

Kyle is survived by his Parents, Peter and Sandy Hennum, his younger sister, Kayla Hennum (Tyler Montgomery) his Grandparents, Duane and Mary Trandem, and Maxine Hennum as well numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be sent to Great River Rescue or Headwaters School of Music in memory of Kyle. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.