Kirk Schmidt passed away at home on June 14, 2023 with his wife, Martha by his side. Kirk was born October 14, 1941 in Lincoln, Nebraska to John and Doris Schmidt. Kirk Attended Lincoln Public Schools and graduated from Northeast High School. Kirk worked at the Nebraska Department of Corrections for 38 years. At one point Kirk and his family moved to Guthrie County Iowa where he was a Deputy Sheriff and eventually returned to Lincoln. In July 2008 Kirk and Martha moved to Bemidji, MN. Anyone that knew him appreciated his kindness and quick wit.

Kirk was preceded in death by sons, John and Eric, parents, John and Doris Schmidt. Sister and brother-in-law, Dean and Beverly Hobson He leaves behind a granddaughter, Nykole (Chris) Reynolds, five great grandchildren. Memorials can be sent to his family in care of:

Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home

3330 Irvine Avenue NW

Bemidji, MN 56601

A memorial service will be held at the Berean Church, Lincoln, NE on June 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM and all are invited to a celebration of his life.