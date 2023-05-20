Keith Hardt

Keith Ernest Hardt, 61, formerly of Bemidji, MN died Saturday, May 13, 2023 at River Oaks Assisted Living in Hutchinson, MN.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, June 2, 2023 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery in Debs, MN.

Keith was born in Bemidji September 8, 1961 to Dr. Warren and Joyce (Solberg) Hardt. He attended grade school at J.W. Smith. His family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota. Keith attended Junior High and Red River High School, graduating in 1980. He then graduated from University of North Dakota with a degree in Industrial Technology in 1986. After college he moved to California, worked many jobs, and found he liked plumbing. He later moved to Atlanta, GA to be closer to his twin brother Ken. For the last few years he lived in the Bemidji area. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved sailing.

He was preceded in death by his father Warren, and mother Joyce. He is survived by brothers Warren Jr. (Sue), Kenneth, sister Linda (Kevin) Lemke, nephews Brad Hardt, and Kyle Hardt.

An extra special thanks to all the people that helped him in his time in assisted living. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.