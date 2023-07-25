Kane Voeun

Kane K. Voeun, 4 month old infant son of Angela Gale and Savann Voeun, of Bemidji, MN died Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at his grandmother’s home.

Services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2023 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with visitation an hour prior to the service.

He was born March 1, 2023 in Bemidji, MN.

He is survived by his mother, Angela Gale, father, Savann Voeun, sister, Kielynn Steele, and brothers, Kayden Steele and Kingston Voeun, loving grandparents, cousins, uncles, and aunts.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother Mol, great grandma Norn and uncle Sokchea. He will be missed immensely. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.