Kandy B. Anderson, 71 of Bemidji, MN died Wednesday, May 10th, 2023 at Cornerstone Nursing & Rehab Center in Bagley.

Graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery this summer under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

Kandy was born on February 18, 1952 in Bemidji, Minnesota, the daughter of Morris and Ruth (Stevens) Blackburn. The family lived in Kelliher, MN until Kandy was four, and moved to Bemidji where she was raised. She attended J.W. Smith School, Bemidji Junior High, and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1970. She married Wayne C. Anderson in 1971. She attended Bemidji State University graduating in 1986. She was a Certified Public Accountant and opened her own firm in 1991, KBA CPA in Bemidji.

Kandy enjoyed gardening, counted cross stitch, fishing, and reading. She had beautiful framed cross stitch pieces hanging in her home.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne C. Anderson; son, Neil (Laurie) Anderson; grandchildren, Tyler and Dylan Anderson; sister, Cindy (Frank) K. Toth; one nephew, one niece, one great niece, and one great nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.