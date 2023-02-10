Julie Mittelholtz

Julianne Marie Mittelholtz passed away at the age of 79, at her residence at Ecumen Seasons at Maplewood in St. Paul, on Thursday morning, January 19, after a protracted battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

Julie was born and raised in Bemidji, MN, and lived there until 1965, when she moved to the Twin Cities having received her Associate degree from Bemidji State College in 1963. She worked a small number of jobs until she was employed by N.F. Winter and Associates, Inc., later known as Securian, in downtown St. Paul. She worked there for 28 years until her retirement in 1998.

Julie loved to travel. She traveled all over the world, with family and friends, including trips to dozens of countries across five continents. In addition, she traveled across the U.S. with several family members for well over 20 years, camping, hiking, and sightseeing through national and state parks located in dozens of U.S. states.

Julie was very active in the Eastern Heights Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member of the choir, and was involved in evangelism and bible studies, and then later, at Woodbury Lutheran Church, where she was engaged in activities with the Christian Closet, Disabilities Ministry, Homeless Ministry, and bible studies, including Women of the Word.

Julie somehow also found time to enjoy several hobbies, including gardening, photography, and reading. Additionally, her house was a frequent meeting place where family members would gather to celebrate holidays, birthdays, or any other excuse to get together for a while.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Lilia Mittelholtz, sister Diana Kramer, and nephew Harry A. Kramer IV. Julie is survived by her brothers, David (Joleen) and Jeff (Helen) Mittelholtz, her nieces, Heather (Scott) Monitor, Amber (Brian) Dobbs, Kimberly (Matt) Swanson, and her nephew, Chris (Jessica) Mittelholtz, and by two great-nieces, Charlotte Monitor and Evelyn Swanson, and great-nephews Felix and Nathanael Monitor, and Adam and Tyler Kramer, as well as numerous cousins and friends.

A celebration of Julie’s life will be held on March 27 at 10:00am, at Woodbury Lutheran Church in Woodbury, MN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to CurePSP.org or to any other charitable cause on Julie’s behalf.

Julie’s passing leaves a massive hole in all our hearts, and her family and loved ones resolve to honor her memory by spreading the joy and love she modeled throughout our own lives.