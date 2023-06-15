Judith “Judy” Hawkenson

Judith Arlene Hawkenson, 85, of Bemidji, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Judy was born on August 31, 1937 to Joseph and Marjorie Hynes in St. Paul, MN. She attended the University of Minnesota and earned a degree. She went on to be a business professional at North Western Bell Telephone Company.

She married Terry A. Hawkenson from Red Wing, MN and had four children--Stanley, Peter, Paul and John.

She retired in 1993 and they moved to their Upper Red Lake home where she enjoyed peaceful years working and living in nature.

Judy was predeceased by her son Peter Hawkenson, husband Terry Hawkenson and her brother Thomas Hynes. She is survived by her sons Stanley, Paul and John.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m Friday, June 23, 2023 at Aardahl Lutheran Church, 2920 Van Buren Ave SE, Bemidji, MN with Birgitte Simpson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Aardahl Lutheran Church Cemetery under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with a light lunch following.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.