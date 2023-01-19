Joyce Oberg, 92, Bemidji, MN., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Havenwood Care Center, Bemidji.

Memorial services will be held this summer.

Joyce Marie Lemon Oberg was born December 13, 1930 in Walker, Minnesota, the daughter of Grant and Dorothy Lemon of Akeley, Minnesota. She attended school in Akeley, graduating from Akeley High School in 1948.

She graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, in 1952, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree. She also earned a Master of Science degree from Bemidji State College in 1971.

She taught business education subjects at Aitkin High School where she met her husband, Gordon Oberg, who was a mathematics teacher. They were married August 2, 1953 at Akeley, Minnesota. She later taught at Superior, Wisconsin and Red Lake, Minnesota. From 1969 until her retirement in 1986 she taught business education and mathematics at Cass Lake High School.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church where she served as pianist and organist for many years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church Women, Bemidji Area Church Musicians, North County Hospital Auxiliary, Bemidji State Alumni Association, and several educational organizations. She served as treasurer of the Bemidji Community Food Shelf for ten years and was a volunteer at North County Hospital Gift Shop for many years. She was active in the Reach To Recovery program of the American Cancer Society and was the Honorary Chair of the 2007 Beltrami County Relay for Life. She was a member of the North County Hospital Foundation and the Bemidji American-Swedish Institute. She was a strong supporter of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and Bemidji Chorale.

She was involved in church and community activities and supported music and sports events at Cass Lake High School, Bemidji High School, Bemidji State University and in the community.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling, driving by car in all 50 states. They also visited over 60 foreign countries and enjoyed experiencing the many different cultures of the world.

She is survived by two sons, John (Toby) of Roseville, Minnesota, and Thomas (Laurel) of Sauk Centre, Minnesota, one daughter, Linda (Mark) LaFond of Bemidji, one granddaughter, Maggie Marie Oberg of Minneapolis, one sister, Jane Henrickson of Coos Bay, Oregon, two nieces, three grandnieces, one grandnephew and three cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon and her infant daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

The family would like to thank the staff of Tamarack Court and Havenwood Care Center for their kindness and great care of Joyce.

www.OlsonSchwartzFuneralHome.com