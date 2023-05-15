Oct 11, 1980- Apr 3, 2023

Jonathan Short, 42, formerly of Bemidji, MN, passed away unexpectedly April 3rd, 2023 at his home in Las Vegas, NV.

Jonathan was an energetic, hard working, dedicated husband, father, brother, and son who had an intense zeal for whatever endeavor he was working towards. He was an enthusiastic people person and worked hard at his job waiting tables on the Vegas Strip. In his free time, he was pursuing studies in engineering and had a great passion for the outdoors and, specifically, rock climbing.

He was a loving husband to wife Leanna and dedicated father to his daughter, Charlotte, 5, son Kellen, 4, and step-son Andrew, 20. To them, he will be especially missed. He is also survived by his dad, John Short, of Bemidji, maternal grandmother Vivian Manecke, of Bemidji, brother Bryan Short, of Philadelphia, PA, sister Sarah Short Nichols, of Bemidji, as well as uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Lynn Avery, formerly of Bemidji, paternal grandparents, and maternal grandfather, Les Manecke.

A celebration of his life and meal will be held at 2pm, Sunday, June 11th, 2023 at the Guthrie Town Hall in Guthrie.