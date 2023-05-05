John William Smythe, 26, of Bemidji, Minnesota passed away on April 29, 2023. JW, as we liked to call him, was born on September 15, 1996 to Timothy and Lydia Smythe.

JW graduated from Bemidji High School in 2014 and he enjoyed great success as an HVAC technician, working for Twin City Heating and Air as well as for DelJo Heating and Cooling in Chicago, Illinois. JW received his training for this position at Hennepin Technical College, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

All who knew JW enjoyed his charismatic personality. He had a beautiful smile, a wonderful sense of humor and a vibrant personality. He was witty, a snappy dresser and a lover of all music. John was a strong advocate for white Nike Air Force One shoes to be added to his company’s uniform policy. He is described by those who know him best as a young man who was agreeable and a good listener, but also as one who, like his father, was difficult to sway from his decisions. Those who knew him and his father well would agree that they were very much alike in this aspect of their personality.

JW was preceded in death by his father Timothy Smythe. He is survived by his mother Lydia, by his sister April (Tyler) Schaefer and by his brothers Trans and Alexander Smythe. He loved his nieces (Charlotte and Birdie) and his nephews (Raine and Ash) of South Dakota. He will be greatly missed by many, including his son, George William Smythe, Alexis Ross, the mother of his son, by aunts Maritza Johnson and Marie (Kiki) Diaz. He will be missed by the many Chicago friends and coworkers he had the pleasure of spending the last year of his life with.

A public celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 6th from 1-3 PM in the family home where he was born and raised. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.