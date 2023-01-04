John Speck, 87, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bemidji, MN. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

John was born April 10, 1935 in Turtle River Township, MN, the son of Ray and Dorothy (Noble) Speck. He graduated from Bemidji High School. He married Clarine Haiby June 7, 1959 in Blackduck. He served with the National Guard from 1960 - 1963. He worked for Wheelers Timber in Cass Lake for a few years before starting Speck Logging. During this time he enjoyed some 40 years of bowling with the Schmidt Beer Bowling Team. After selling his business to his sons he worked for Reiersons for several years. He never retired, he enjoyed working too much. He spent the last 12 years of his life cutting and splitting firewood with his grandsons. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was active in keeping the lawn and church in order. He was a member of the American Legion and active member of the Eagles Aerie 351 both of Bemidji. He also was very active in the Senior Center helping with various activities. He enjoyed his garden, fishing, hunting, and cutting firewood. He never stopped working.

He is survived by his wife, Clarine Speck, sons, Donny (Teri) Speck, Wayne Speck, and Dave (Colleen) Speck, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters, Ramona Smith and Marilyn (Ray) Eklund.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Gail Speck, and daughter-in-law, Kristen (Hill) Speck.

Active casket bearers will be his grandchildren, Alan Speck, Jessica Morrison, Brendon Speck, Ryan Speck, Cody Gunsalus, and Courtney Gunsalus.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.