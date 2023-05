Nov. 20, 1946 - May 13, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - John Schmalenberg, 76, Bemidji, Minn., died Saturday, May 13, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home in Bemidji. Interment will be at a later date in Ft. Ripley Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, Minn.

Arrangements by Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home & Cremation Service.