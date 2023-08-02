John (Jack) Strowbridge resident of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Bemidji, MN, passed away in Fargo, ND. He lost his battle with pneumonia and health complications, July 11, 2023, with his wife and family at his side.

Jack attended St.Philips in Bemidji, St. John’s Prep School in St. Cloud, MN, and Montana State U. in Billings, MT. He graduated from Bemidji State College. He was a Veteran in the USAF and conducted electronic maintenance on fighter jets, including the Thunderbirds’ aircraft. He was a proud member of the team winning the “William Tell” PACAF Fighter Weapons Meet in 1960 at Nellis AFB, NV, where he was later discharged. He then started an electronics business, and worked as a Manufacturer’s Rep. until his retirement at 59.

He met his wife, Marge, a Flight Attendant with NW Airlines, at a party. So taken with her, Jack told Marge he was going to marry her while she was on the telephone with her boyfriend! Sparks flew and a perfect match was made. They weathered the trials and celebrated the successes of marriage, and were just shy of 61 wonderful years together.

Jack was one-of-a-kind man who took a personal interest in individuals and their families. He became close friends with many business associates who were life-long “old buddies”. He was endeared to his family and relatives, offering an ear, advice, and financial assistance to those in need. He was known for his jokes, kidding around, and getting a rise out of people in good humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and following the stock market daily! Jack was deeply loved by his wife, and respected and revered by his children.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion (George) Dragich, and father, Clarence Strowbridge. He is survived by his wife, Marge; children Tracy (Strowbridge) Reese, and Craig (Kathy) Strowbridge; grandchildren Joshua (Katie) Larson, Tavia (Danny) Bies, Tyler Strowbridge, and Rachael Reese; and great-grandchildren, Dominic and Ivy Bies, and Elli, Leo and Archi Larson.

Jack is gone from us physically, but with us forever in the many wonderful memories and good times he enjoyed with so many. He had a strong presence and personality, was unique, and positively impacted the lives of so many.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all who sent their condolences and kind words.