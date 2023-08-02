John Henry Herath, 91, of Brainerd, formerly of Bemidji died Monday, July 31, 2023 at Edgewood Healthcare in Brainerd.

Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023 at United Methodist Church in Bemidji with Pastor Deborah Davis officiating. Visitation will be one half hour prior to the service. The Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji assisted the family.

John was born February 16, 1932 in Plainfield, Illinois, the son of Fred and Ida (Klett) Herath. He was raised and educated in Plainfield, IL. He graduated from Longmont High School in Longmont, CO. He graduated from the University of Colorado with his BS degree in 1954 and received his MS degree at the University of Minnesota in 1964. He married Sandra Gurley March 3, 1956 in Norfork, Virginia. They went on to live in various places, including Norfork, VA, Santa Fe, NM, Shiprock, NM, Phoenix, AZ, Minneapolis, MN, Lake Oswego, OR, Oklahoma City, OK and Bemidji, MN from 1968-2022. He moved to Baxter, MN and lived at the Edgewood Facility until his death. During his years of employment he was a Pharmacist, Hospital Administrator, Area Program Director, and while in Bemidji he was the Area Director for PHS Indian Health Services (serving Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin). He retired in 1974. John Herath had a wide base of knowledge. He had several interests including collecting Native American art, United Methodist Church history, John Wesley collectables, pipe organs, travel, furniture restoration and many more. John had many talents including art, speaking, writing, singing, and so on. He was family orientated and loved animals. John was remarkable in his acceptance of all. He was a living example of this John Wesley quote, “Do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can’.

He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Stephen) Grimm of Baxter, MN, Christina (Timothy) Funk of Colorado Springs, CO, and Catherine (James Thoreson) Ziegler of Salida, CO, sons, John (Sarah) Herath of LaCrosse, WI and David (Kerri) Herath of Brainerd, MN, 13 grandchildren, Carly (Justin) Tweedale, Claire Grimm, Erin Funk, Michelle (Michael) Wenger, John (Cassie) Funk, Daniel (Amber) Funk, Gretchen Ziegler, Emily Ziegler, John T. Herath, Maggie Herath, Lydia (Evan) Hatton, Anna (Landon) Bruggeman, and David Herath, and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ida “Bess” and Fred Herath, wife Sandra Herath, brother, Donald Herath, and grandson, Paul D. Herath.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Bemidji or United Methodist Committee of Relief. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.