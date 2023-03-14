John D. Trammell II, 69, Moorhead, MN, died March 10, 2023, at the Fargo VA Medical Center under comfort care.

John was born January 13, 1954, in Middletown, OH, to John and Juanita Trammell. After he graduated from high school, he entered the US Army. Following some time in South Korea, John returned to Middletown after his service was complete. He later moved to Florida, to follow his love of car racing. John eventually left Florida to move to Solway, MN, to reside closer to his sons. He lastly moved to the Fargo, ND, area for medical care and to reside with his wife, Diana Trammell. They were married December 25, 2021.

John owned and operated many businesses over his lifetime. He found great pride in being a business owner. His first business was Trammell’s Service Station in Ohio. Other businesses include welding repair and service, janitorial, small engine/electronics repair, and his racing team. John was most proud of his time in the military and his veteran status.

He is survived by his wife, Diana, of Moorhead, MN; sons, John (Jennifer) Trammell, and Chung (Jenn) Morris; stepsons, Jeremy Steigler and Shaun Leiby; stepdaughter, Kerri (Tim) Johnson; many grandchildren, stepchildren, and great grandchildren; brother, Jeff Trammell; and special cousin, Tony Penland.

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Juanita; first wife, Claudia Leiby; and four stepchildren.

There will be a graveside service, with full military honors, Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 PM, at Fargo National Cemetery, Harwood, ND.

