John A. Fenske

Fenske, John A. Born June 25, 1934, passed away on July 28, 2023. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Ruth and first wife, Joan. Survived by wife, Marlys; sons, David (Tracie) Fenske and Steven Fenske; stepchildren, Terry Glanz, Greg Glanz, Tami Fry and Grant Glanz and several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. He is also survived by special friends and fellow Model A car club members, Art Doucot, Jim Lake, Mike Neeley and Doug Portlance. John was a long time member of the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club and an avid NASCAR fan. He loved to restore antique vehicles and was frequently called upon for his extensive knowledge of Model A’s. Because his specialty was repairing Model A rear ends, he earned the nickname “The Procto Man” among his peers. John was also a lover of all things dessert. A lifelong Ford man, John was “built Ford tough” to the very end. Funeral services will be held August 11th at 11AM, at the Gathering Place Lutheran Ministries, 3245 New Brighton Road, Arden Hills. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Interment will be private at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Twin Cities Model A Ford Club.

