Joel E. Schoning, 70, of Bemidji, MN died Sunday, April 9, 2023 at his home.

A visitation will be from noon-1:00 pm, Friday, April 14, 2023 Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, MN. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Bemidji, MN.

Joel was born July 6, 1952 in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Dale and Margene Schoning. He grew up on a farm and was involved in 4H and FFA. He graduated from Milford, IA High School. He played football, baseball, and basketball during his high school years. After graduating he attended Indian Hills Community College for auto body work. He worked in that industry for 3 years before moving to Northern Minnesota in 1973. After a four month tour of the US he moved to Bemidji. He worked for Duane Young Construction for over 40 years. After he retired he fell from his roof and had been disabled since. He was an avid Twins and Vikings fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fur trapping, canoeing, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Joel is survived by his children, Jason Schoning and Amanda (Dale) Moen, brothers, Michael (Cindy) Schoning, Dean (Sue) Schoning, and Jay Schoning, 6 grandchildren, Nicholas, Jason II, Joseph, Elizabeth, Meghan (Toby), and Mikayla, and great grandchildren, Jason III, Taylor, Aurora, Zaylee, Azariah, Havyn, and Henry. Joel was preceded in death by his parents.

