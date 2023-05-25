Joann Luella (Snustad) Johnson

Joann Johnson (90) passed away on May 15, 2023, at the Rosecastle Assisted Living Facility of Zephyrhills, FL, after several years dealing with Dementia.

Joann was born in Nary, MN, April 4, 1933, to Ole and Vera Snustad. She grew up on a farm in the area and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1951. Joann married Vernal (Vern) Johnson from the Guthrie, MN area, then moved to the Iron Range in Northeast MN, living in the Fayal Township and Parkville, MN; raising three children and assisting sixteen foster children. Later, Joann began working outside the home, mostly for Montgomery Wards in Virginia, MN which she thoroughly enjoyed. Joann and Vern spent most of their retirement years living in the Cass Lake, MN area in the summer and Wesley Chapel, FL in the winter allowing them to spend time with all of the grandchildren in both areas, until selling their “Minnesota Cabin” in their 80s.

Over the years, Joann was a Cub Scout Leader, Sunday School Teacher, quilt maker needleworker (learning from her mother and passing along to her family) and above anything else the best Grandma (JoJo) ever. She loved camping with Vern and family/friends, travelling into Canada, South Dakota, Twin Cities and Florida to visit friends and extended family and friends. Joann loved the flower gardens that Vern kept and looking for Cowslips in the spring, Four Leaf Clovers in the summer and seashells at the beach. JoAnn could never sit down without having some needlework in her hands.

Joann is survived by her son: David (Wendy) Johnson of Fayal Township, MN; daughters: Gayle Johnson of Wesley Chapel, FL and Susan (Joel) Privette of Ponsford, MN; sister: E. Irene Thies of Staples, MN; sisters in law: Judy Snustad of St. Paul, MN, Delma Jacobson of Solway, MN, Judy Jacobson of Fosston, MN and Cayol Carter of Arizona; grandchildren: Josh Hall of Belleview, FL, Matthew (Kim) Johnson of Cohasset, MN, Zachary Hall of Inglis, FL, Joe Balcer of Georgetown, MN, AmyJo (Brice) Emery of Belmont, MI, Ashley Hall of Zephyrhills, FL, Marinda (Adam) McRunnel of Bagley, MN; step grandchildren: Jeremy (Beth) Eveleth, MN, Andy of Virginia, MN, Chris of Mahtowa, MN and Nathan Privette of Cottage Grove, MN; great-grandchildren: Kyle, Taylor, Conner, Kerra, Zachary, Avery and Grayson Hall, Claire Bakke, Logan Ridlon, Miles & Riley Privette, Grayson McRunnel and Callan Emery; along with many greatly cherished nephews and nieces.

Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Vern, her parents, her sister: Dorothy Johnson; brother: D. Peter Snustad; brothers in law: Orville and Merlyn Johnson, Ervin and Gordon Jacobson and Don Johnson; sisters in law: June and Lorraine Johnson.

The family would like to recognize the love and care JoAnn received while at Rosecastle in the Memory Care unit.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16th, at Hodges Funeral Home in Zephyrhills, FL with interment with her husband at Bushnell National Cemetery north of Tampa, FL.