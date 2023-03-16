Jimmy LeRoy Carlson, 65, of Bemidji passed away on March 11, 2023. Jim was born January 7, 1958 to Charles (Bud) & Willa (Port) Carlson of Bemidji. Jim was born & raised in Bemidji. He married Jodi Hickerson July 24, 1982. Jim worked at Country Kitchen, Wally’s Oil, MN, Magnuson Trucking, Waste Management, Beltrami County Solid Waste. He loved the outdoors. Spending time looking for deer sheds, muzzleloading rifle hunting, fishing and being in the woods. He was an avid collector of many things. Jim is survived by his wife, Jodi, of 40 years. Son, Joshua (Miranda) Carlson of Bemidji, daughter, Jessica (Andrew) Gustafson of Bemidji Grandchildren, Harli Jackson Avery & Blake Carlson. Sister, Linda Sandberg of Grand Forks, ND, Brothers, Gary Carlson of Bemidji, Roger (Cindi) Carlson of Robbinsdale, MN, Many Uncles, Aunts, Nieces, and Nephews. Jim was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Dale Carlson of Minneapolis MN. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.