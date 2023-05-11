Jerry Pennington

Jerry Granville Pennington, 82, of Bemidji, MN died Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Jerry was born January 28, 1941 in Nashville, TN, the son of Otha and Mattie Pennington. Everyone who met Jerry saw his sweet smile, knowing glances and a new Friend. Jerry was an incredible caregiver who had many talents and interests. He traveled the world.

He was preceded in death by Larry Neumann who passed away March 15, 2019. He will be dearly missed by his family, Ann and Steve Newby, Bemidji, Sue and Dale Kuzel, Pine City, MN, Tom and Linda Neumann, Brooklyn Center, MN, Daniel Neumann and Kristi McCallister, Bemidji, John and Monika Neumann, Bemidji and their families including every and all the special friends in Las Cruces, NM.

A Memorial Mass at St. Philip’s, Bemidji, MN and Holy Cross, Las Cruces, NM for Jerry and Larry on Saturday, June 3, 2023. A private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Bemidji.

Jerry was ready to go. He will be sadly missed, but never forgotten.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.