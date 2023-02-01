Jerry “Otto” Reyes of Cass Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 61 years.

Survived by wife Rhonda and furry friend Scruffy.

Survived by his children Kayla, Shileen, Josh & Brandon, his mother Violet, brothers Danny, Jon, Jack, Tom & Duane, sisters Vicky, Nickie, Sharon, Charlene, Yvonne & Patty, several cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles. Also survived by Katie, Ben, and Godson Jackson. And a special mention to the Michaud family members.

Preceded in death by his father James A. Michaud, his “Papa” Duane Holmes, brothers Wayne, Rich, Billy, Michael & Jimmy. Also preceded in death by his grandparents George & Mamie Humphrey, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Otto was born on December 6, 1961, in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1980 and moved to the Cass Lake area. Otto lived his life as an avid outdoorsman, hunting & fishing. He joined the Minnesota Chippewa Softball team in 1981 where he won most valuable player at the national tournament. He went on to win several awards on the softball circuit where he was known as “Ottomatic”. In 2014 he was inducted into the Inaugural Class of the United Tribes Softball Hall of Fame.

Otto enjoyed introducing others to the outdoors like his Uncle Wallace.

Pallbearers: Donovan Haaland, Jackson Haaland, Dan Morris, John Wind, Kenny Clark, John Charnoski.

Honorary Pallbearers: Dean Pendleton, Rod Dorr, Jerry Morgan, Wilbur Humphrey Jr, Gino Erwin, Eric Nelson, Kevin Clark, Minnesota Chipps.

Services: Pastor Vincent Roy Officiating

Wake - Friday, February 3, 2023

Bena Community Center 7:00pm

Funeral - Saturday, February 4, 2023

Bena Community Center - 11:00am

Burial at Lakeview Cemetery, Bena, Minnesota

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.