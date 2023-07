Jerome Arnold (Buck) Buchanan died peacefully on April 22, 2023 at Hillcrest Care Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bemidji Eagles Club on August 6, 2023, from 2-4 PM where we hope you come to join us in sharing stories and memories of Buck’s life well lived. in Mankato, MN.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.