Jerome “Buck” Buchanan

Jerome Arnold (Buck) Buchanan died peacefully on April 22, 2023 at Hillcrest Care Center in Mankato, MN. Buck was born Dec. 9, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Leal and Florence (Mueller) Buchanan. The family soon after settled in Bemidji, MN. He attended Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University. He served in the U.S. Army from Feb. 1954 - Feb 1956. Most of his service time was at the U.S. Army Garrison in Heidelberg Germany as an aircraft mechanic. Upon honorable discharge, Buck completed his B.A. at BSU.

He then moved to South Dakota to teach and coach at the High School level. That was where he met and married his wife Marise Tollin on June 13, 1959 in Waubay, South Dakota. After a brief teaching career, they moved to Colorado living in Longmont and Fort Morgan where Marise was a bookkeeper and Buck worked in lumber estimating and sales. Marise passed away on July 12, 1989.

Buck moved back to Bemidji in 1991 and being an avid sports fan, he attended BHS and BSU sporting events and officiated school sports events. He also enjoyed golfing, curling, bowling, dancing, attending various churches and cruising around to keep an eye on the happenings about town. He also spent some winters in Texas dancing and bartering with the merchants across the border. He was a member of the VFW, Eagles, and Bemidji Curling Club.

He is survived by brother David of Casa Grande AZ, sister-in-law Jeanette, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marise, infant daughter Nancy, brother and sister in law James and Delores, brother Allan and sister in law Darlene.

Interment is at Lakewood Cemetery in Waubay, S.D.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Bemidji Eagles Club on August 6, 2023, from 2-4 PM where we hope you come to join us in sharing stories and memories of Buck’s life well lived.

