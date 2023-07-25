Jeffrey C. Shadwell died Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN.

All friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of his life hosted by his caregivers Anthony and LaNelle Schaffhauser on August 11, 2023 from 4-6 at Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji, or the remote attendance option through the Cease Family Funeral Home Facebook Page.

He was born July 31, 1947 to Clyde and Edith (Kaczmarczyk) Shadwell in Gary IN. He grew up and attended school, graduating from Calumet High School in 1965. He earned a BS in Chemistry from the University of Indiana in 1969.

He joined Amoco in 1969 and worked as a chemist in a petrochemical lab. He advanced to lead and manage the lab and continued in that role through two ownership changes. He retired from BP in August 2004 and moved to Bemidji to care for his mother after his father’s death.

He served on the Turtle River Watershed Association Board, working tirelessly to protect and preserve the natural beauty that he and his parents held dear. Beyond his duties as Association Secretary, he also led the water sampling efforts and road cleanup events, as well as frequently assisting with numerous and varied needs and activities.

He loved music, landscaping, and had a particular appreciation of good food, both to cook and to savor along with the company of friends. He was an avid reader and was generous in sharing his intellect, sharp wit, dry humor and hearty, infectious laugh.

He is survived by his cousin, Skip Flynn of WV, Jackie Flynn of AZ, his Godson Nathan Nelson of CA, his beagle Daisy, and many dear friends who, due to his thoughtfulness, ability to listen and support, and remarkable generosity, consider Jeff chosen family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beagle, Scooter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in his name to The Turtle River Watershed Association or The Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.