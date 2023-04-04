Jefferson “Jeff” Wilson

Jefferson T. Wilson, 84, passed away on March 31, 2023 at the Sanford Hospital after a long illness.

He worked in his construction business with a great reputation in the Bemidji area most of his life. Jeff and DeLores were married 52 years and enjoyed many years spending their winter months traveling southern states and Mexico finally settling in Yuma with many other Minnesota snowbirds.

He loved going to Trinity Lutheran of Pony Lake to visit and listen to the good live music. His hobby was working in his “playground” the back forty making trails and ponds for the wildlife and maintaining them with his equipment to his perfection. He loved riding his Ranger on those trails and enjoying the outdoors and watching all the wildlife.

He is survived by his wife DeLores, daughter, Deb Kelm, son Dale Wilson and stepson Kyle Olson, grandsons Trevor Kelm and Dallis (Katie) Kelm. Brother Romain (Red) Wilson and sister-in-law Donna Wilson. Many nieces and nephews. Special nephew Tim Wilson who started working with Jeff in his early teens to follow in his footsteps and always helped them over the years.

Per Jeff’s wishes there will be no funeral with a private memorial at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran of Pony Lake, 12886 Hwy 89 NW, Bemidji, MN 56601 or charity of your choice.

