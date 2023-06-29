Jean Slinkman

Jean Campbell Slinkman, 97, of Bemidji, MN passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Neilson Place in Bemidji, MN.

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 14, 2023 at the United Methodist Church in Bemidji, MN with Pastor Deborah Davis officiating. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji.

Jean Campbell Slinkman, age 97, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, at Neilson Place in Bemidji. She was born on December 17, 1925, in Mount Vernon, OH, to Charles and Alice (Campbell) Cassell. Jean, along with her brother Art, proudly represented the fifth generation of their family farm, established in 1835. Jean would talk of going to her grandmother’s house on the farm, where she would learn to sew on a treadle sewing machine and play the piano. Throughout her childhood, Jean actively participated in 4-H and belonged to a cattle club and sewing club.

Education played a vital role in Jean’s life. She began her education in a one-room rural school house where she attended grades 1-5 before continuing grades 6-12 at Mount Vernon schools. In 1949, Jean graduated from the former Michigan State College with a degree in Elementary Education and later earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education from BSU in 1977.

Jean’s teaching career began in Battle Creek, Michigan, and continued in Colorado Springs, Colorado where she met her beloved husband Richard Slinkman. They were united in marriage on August 11, 1956 in Jean’s hometown of Mt. Vernon. The couple settled in Boulder Colorado where Jean taught while Richard was in graduate school.

In 1959, Jean and Richard moved to Bemidji where Richard accepted a teaching position at the former Bemidji State College. Jean embraced her role as an educator and taught at Horace-May and J.W. Smith Elementary Schools from 1972 to 1992, dedicating twenty years to educating children.

Jean was involved in a variety of organizations and community endeavors, the first being the Bemidji State College Faculty Wives Club. Jean and Richard became members of the United Methodist Church in 1959 where Jean taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She also coordinated volunteers for Meals on Wheels for twenty years. As she had a passion for supporting the arts, Jean became a member of the Bemidji Community Arts Board. Her commitment to philanthropy led her to join P.E.O. in 1985 and Delta Kappa Gamma in 1987.

Jean and Richard shared a love for travel and learning. They took many trips with Elderhostel and Road Scholar. They also organized memorable vacations for their entire family, cherishing quality time spent with their grandchildren.

Jean’s warm heart and wonderful dry sense of humor brightened the lives of those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and a passion for education and community.

Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard and her brother, Art. Jean will be deeply missed by her son Bruce of Bemidji; daughter Ann (Robert) Scott of Battle Creek, MI; son Barry (Patrice) of West Olive, MI; grandchildren John (Kylie) of Northville, MI; Sarah (Nathaniel) Andrews of Howell, MI; step-grandchildren Jesse (Krystal) Story; and Tracy Story of Bemidji. She also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Neilson Place for taking such good care of Jean for the last 4 years. In honor of Jean’s memory, the family suggests memorial donations to Watermark Art Center in Bemidji and Bemidji United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. ceasefuneralhome.com.